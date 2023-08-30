Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,513,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,386 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Corteva were worth $90,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,979,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,995,000 after acquiring an additional 43,311 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 261,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 64,034 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 263,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 453,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

