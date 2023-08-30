National Pension Service Trims Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

National Pension Service lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Sherwin-Williams worth $84,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,316,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 34.1% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 364,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,775,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.87. The stock had a trading volume of 126,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,345. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.88. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.