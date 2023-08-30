Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 1,064 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,081,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 627.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after buying an additional 3,050,525 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in General Mills by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,305,000 after buying an additional 2,659,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.89.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

