951 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 951 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 78.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 26.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.33. The stock had a trading volume of 30,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,008. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.97. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.61 and a 1 year high of $383.83. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

