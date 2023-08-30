Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 287 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,468. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average of $98.03. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.