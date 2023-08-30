iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,268,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $361,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $187,715,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,742.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,220,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 1,187,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,268,000 after acquiring an additional 877,990 shares in the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.45. 717,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,666. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $5.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

