Korea Investment CORP Trims Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 184,743 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of CSX worth $61,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,736,000 after purchasing an additional 186,588 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CSX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in CSX by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

NASDAQ:CSX remained flat at $30.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,961,258. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

