Korea Investment CORP Acquires 227,987 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,122,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,987 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $56,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,061,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $808,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,343,000 after buying an additional 1,094,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American International Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,281,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,024,000 after buying an additional 273,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.24. 561,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.71. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.37%.

In other American International Group news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,405.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock worth $1,395,423,079. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

