Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,943 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.13% of Crown Castle worth $73,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Crown Castle by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,855 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 11.7% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 9.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.35. The company had a trading volume of 758,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,130. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.94 and a 12 month high of $177.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average is $118.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.