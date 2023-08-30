Korea Investment CORP Sells 17,860 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,860 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $76,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,202. The stock has a market cap of $153.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.80. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

