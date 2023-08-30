ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 798,544 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,071,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fortinet by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after buying an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,119,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,077,000 after acquiring an additional 767,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $312,964,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.92. 551,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,459,409. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.73.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.32.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,429,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

