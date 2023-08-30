Korea Investment CORP Has $87.09 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 82,108 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of American Express worth $87,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $911,554,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,053 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in American Express by 3,431.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,511 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $160.60. 703,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.74 and a 200-day moving average of $165.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

