ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 50,553 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,553 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of American Electric Power worth $46,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,791,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 322,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 749,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,136,000 after acquiring an additional 79,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $79.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,061. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.83. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.