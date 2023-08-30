ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,366 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kraft Heinz worth $44,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 50,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,851. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

