Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,077 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $70,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,107. The stock has a market cap of $207.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,231,514 shares of company stock worth $262,196,396 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

