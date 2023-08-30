Korea Investment CORP Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,339 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Intuitive Surgical worth $81,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.93 on Wednesday, reaching $315.32. 578,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,436. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.47 and its 200-day moving average is $291.74. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

