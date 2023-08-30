ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,551 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 24,526 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Autodesk worth $46,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $221.40. The company had a trading volume of 152,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,732. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $233.69. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.03.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.