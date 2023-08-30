Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Issued By Zacks Research

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for AmerisourceBergen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.03. The consensus estimate for AmerisourceBergen’s current full-year earnings is $11.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s FY2024 earnings at $12.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABC. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

NYSE ABC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.64 and a 200 day moving average of $173.03. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $194.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. United Bank grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,754,095.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $50,000,021.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,988,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock valued at $310,997,955. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

