Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of IGD opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $5.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 183,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the period.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

