Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of IGD opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $5.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
