The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (GCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Price Performance

GCV stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,151,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 885,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 60,015 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 308,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 43.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

