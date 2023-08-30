The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (GCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Price Performance
GCV stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.
Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
