Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Down 1.4% Following Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $178.25 and last traded at $178.29. Approximately 123,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,958,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.90.

Specifically, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $3,171,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,740,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,501,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $3,171,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,740,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,501,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $529,859.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,066.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,334 shares of company stock worth $30,972,674. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Arista Networks Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.96.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $583,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $6,453,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 425,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 128.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.