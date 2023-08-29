Shelton Capital Management Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,509 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after acquiring an additional 450,250 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,801,441,000 after acquiring an additional 147,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $211.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.81 and its 200-day moving average is $201.36. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $206.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,216,514 shares of company stock valued at $259,029,746 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

