Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,487 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $26,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $265.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.40. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

