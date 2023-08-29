CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $2,113,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 175,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 61,688 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 32.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 523,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 128,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 0.2 %

CSX opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.