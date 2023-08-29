King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,687.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,130,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,111.80.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,639,019. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,069.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,914.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2,701.50. The stock has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.