M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,912 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Trading Up 1.9 %

BBY stock opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.82.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.