Colonial Trust Co SC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 124.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Shares of DG stock opened at $156.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.94 and a 200-day moving average of $193.19. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

