Shelton Capital Management Raises Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 689.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,299 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 57.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.72.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

