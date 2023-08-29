King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 38,026 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $1,352,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,883,673. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.18.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

