FIL Ltd Acquires 8,864 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $17,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 82.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $265.05 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

