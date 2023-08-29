Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,870 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

BIIB stock opened at $265.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

