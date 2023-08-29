Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $1.16 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $365.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.50 and a 12 month high of $394.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.60.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

