Bokf Na Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,643 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $117.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $117.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,215 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

