18,953 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,215. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ICE opened at $117.50 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $117.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

