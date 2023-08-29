Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 11,927 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $25,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $5,076,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,830,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $5,076,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,830,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $1,732,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,012,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,430,261.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,821 shares of company stock worth $42,852,892. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $113.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.62. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

