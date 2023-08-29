Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159,501 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $25,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,408,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 849.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 119,125 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.8% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,203,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,804,000 after purchasing an additional 126,712 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

