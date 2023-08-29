RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,914 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

