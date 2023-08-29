Shelton Capital Management Raises Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.91.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

