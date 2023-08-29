King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of ITT worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $106,328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $64,598,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,020,000 after buying an additional 487,044 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth $35,055,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $29,172,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

NYSE:ITT opened at $99.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.91 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

