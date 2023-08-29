Colonial Trust Co SC Increases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.2% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $439.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.32. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.32 and a 12-month high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

