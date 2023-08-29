King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX opened at $666.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $654.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $575.13. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.79.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

