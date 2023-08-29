Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 131.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,919 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $27,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

