U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,104,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 142,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,947,000 after purchasing an additional 30,995 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.5% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of APD opened at $289.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.93.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

