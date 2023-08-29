Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 17,185 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,185 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $33,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $99.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.16. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.94 and a 12 month high of $177.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

