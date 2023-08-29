Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.8% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 114,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.9 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.