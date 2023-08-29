Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Melius began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,591,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,440,014 shares of company stock worth $319,750,184. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.3 %

ABNB opened at $126.16 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.61 and a 200-day moving average of $124.27. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.