Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.25. The company has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

