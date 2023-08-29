Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,202 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.43.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $186.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

