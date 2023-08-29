RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after buying an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,690,326,000 after acquiring an additional 91,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,456,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,388,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,121,113,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $301.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.