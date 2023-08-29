Bokf Na Buys 5,740 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,684,000 after purchasing an additional 354,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CF Industries by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,784,000 after purchasing an additional 995,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CF Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,851,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,927,000 after buying an additional 193,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.68.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

